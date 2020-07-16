InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,739,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHG traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 25,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.23. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $71.02.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

