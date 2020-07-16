Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $18.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFSPF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interfor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Interfor from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.30.

IFSPF traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204. Interfor has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

