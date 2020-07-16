IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.37

Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.37 and traded as low as $12.44. IntriCon shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 19,700 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.00.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. Analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in IntriCon by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IntriCon by 4,746.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IntriCon by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in IntriCon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 307,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in IntriCon by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

