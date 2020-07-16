Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 607,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 413,851 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 281,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

