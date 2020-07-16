Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Empowered Funds LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $196,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $269.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

