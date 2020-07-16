Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 3.4% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.