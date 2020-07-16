Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Progress Software (PRGS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/10/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

7/1/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2020 – Progress Software had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/30/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

5/29/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Progress Software stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 184,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $39,233,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,958,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $8,541,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $8,275,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 455,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

