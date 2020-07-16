Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Position Lowered by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. 411,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

In related news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750 over the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.