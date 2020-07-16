IoT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $12.35 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00279822 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a token. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

