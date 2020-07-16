IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.46

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.46 and last traded at $170.28, with a volume of 262832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $2,276,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,443,655.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

