Iron Financial LLC Acquires 3,017 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF comprises about 2.1% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLTL. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,769,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after buying an additional 202,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 173,062 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,354,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 192.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.82. The stock had a trading volume of 63,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,083. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

