Iron Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,053,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

