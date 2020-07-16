Iron Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 64,803 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP remained flat at $$60.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 518,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,359. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

