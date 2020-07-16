Iron Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. 3,732,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,006. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.