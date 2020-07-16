Iron Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,437. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

