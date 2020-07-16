Iron Financial LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Iron Financial LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 7.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after buying an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,303,000 after acquiring an additional 246,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,656,000 after acquiring an additional 231,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.81. The stock had a trading volume of 885,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,543. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.69.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

