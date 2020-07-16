Iron Financial LLC Invests $619,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 759,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

