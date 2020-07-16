Iron Financial LLC Invests $625,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Iron Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,780,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,239,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,099,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 227,140 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 330,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,233. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $54.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58.

