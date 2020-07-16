Iron Financial LLC Makes New $5.72 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,183,000 after purchasing an additional 412,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,041,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,771,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,640,000 after acquiring an additional 682,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.54. 894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,366. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

