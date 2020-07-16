Iron Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 3.1% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,331. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

