Iron Financial LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF makes up about 3.1% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,665,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,090,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after buying an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after buying an additional 209,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,110,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,635,000 after buying an additional 208,158 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. 82,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $56.84.

