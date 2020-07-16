Iron Financial LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $9,386,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

QLD traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.75. 44,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $175.38.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

