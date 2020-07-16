Iron Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. 1,634,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

