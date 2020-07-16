Iron Financial LLC Sells 22,958 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Iron Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455,649 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

