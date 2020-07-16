iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,881,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,714,000 after buying an additional 3,004,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,890,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,756 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,345,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,044,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,430. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43.

