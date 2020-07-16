iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 5.9% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.54 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

