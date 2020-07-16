iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.45. 51,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,152. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $248.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

