iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,741 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $29,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 685,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 287,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 255.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 122,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 33.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,053,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

