iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

HYG traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,920,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,682,621. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

