iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,730 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. 17,944,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,580,133. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

