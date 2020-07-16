iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Trimmed by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,834,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $63.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

