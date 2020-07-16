iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Increased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,357 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.17. 28,350,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,608,836. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

