iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,707,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of IBB traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,179. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.