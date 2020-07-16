iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after buying an additional 961,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,327,000 after purchasing an additional 170,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 989,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. 334,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,210. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $113.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

