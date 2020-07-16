iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376,863 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.61% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $203,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after buying an additional 741,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after buying an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after acquiring an additional 811,103 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $116.71. 1,710,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

