iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,146 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,259,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.88. 23,666,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,759,953. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.