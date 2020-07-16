iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,936. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

