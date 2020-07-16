iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10,430.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,487,000 after buying an additional 1,490,656 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,860,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,292,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after buying an additional 773,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 69,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after buying an additional 66,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.11. 124,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,634. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.