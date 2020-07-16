iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Avondale Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.72. 2,219,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

