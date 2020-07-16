iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 285.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,419,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,179. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $220.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.