iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,179. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $220.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

