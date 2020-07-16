iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $217.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $220.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day moving average is $192.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

