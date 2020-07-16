iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Decreased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,706,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,905,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.