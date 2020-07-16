iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.23% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $49,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,463,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,879,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.99. 604,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,216. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

