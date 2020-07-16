Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$2.80 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.67, a quick ratio of 23.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$4.43.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$31,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,261 shares in the company, valued at C$2,686,568.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $163,655.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.