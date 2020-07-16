Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

IVN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$2.80 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

IVN traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,288. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 23.67 and a quick ratio of 23.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,080.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$4.43.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,686,568.37. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,655 in the last three months.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

