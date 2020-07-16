Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

NYSE:IVH opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

