J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J. C. Penney Company, Inc. the wholly-owned operating subsidiary of the Company is one of largest department store, drugstore, catalog, and e-commerce retailers. J. C. Penney Catalog, including e-commerce, is the nation’s largest catalog merchant of general merchandise. JCPenney is one of America’s leading retailers, operating department stores throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as one of the largest apparel and home furnishing sites on the Internet, jcp.com, and the nation’s largest general merchandise catalog business. Through these integrated channels, JCPenney offers a wide array of national, private and exclusive brands. “

Get J. C. Penney alerts:

J. C. Penney stock remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. 18,509,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. J. C. Penney has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $86.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. C. Penney (JCPNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. C. Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. C. Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.