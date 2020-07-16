J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,260.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in J M Smucker by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.