J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of J2 Global worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,864,000 after acquiring an additional 119,082 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,040,000 after acquiring an additional 355,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in J2 Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,724,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares during the period.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,341. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. TheStreet cut shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

